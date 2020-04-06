Shoppers urged to buy local as UK fishing industry struggles to cope with coronavirus

Shoppers should try UK-caught produce as fishermen struggle with the impact of the Covid-19, a seafood industry expert has said.

With the export markets to Europe and China ruined, restaurants and chippies closed, hospitality shut down and many supermarkets not staffing their fish counters, skippers have decided to keep their vessels tied up.

But some are still going out to fish, and more of what they catch is available online or being sold door-to-door.

Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said: “This is a good time for consumers to try different fish where they can get access to them.

“Some of the more exotic species are not going abroad or into the restaurant trade, so there’s no reason why prices should not be low.