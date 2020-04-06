Self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France in his flat Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published now Self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France in his flat A self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France to raise money for Big Issue vendors during the coronavirus lockdown - in his one-bedroom flat.Jacob Hill-Gowing, 28, aims to complete the 3,500km (2,200 miles) on an exercise bike before the lockdown period is over despite never being a keen cyclist.Jacob, a senior art director at an advertising agency, is hoping to raise at least £5,000 for the Big Issue Foundation, which supports vendors of the magazine.Street sales of the magazine were paused on March 22 to protect the health of its vendors.Since starting the epic quest, Jacob has racked up an impressive 800km so far after cycling around 50km for two to three hours every evening after work.Jacob said: "The money from the Big Issue Foundation provides support to vendors financially, which is very much needed at this time."It also provides practical support such as training schemes and programmes and much of the money comes from donations."But the vendors themselves make a living from selling the magazine and that source of income has gone now."I saw the Big Issue Foundation were asking for support and I thought 'what can I do to help at all while I'm just in the flat?'"So I dug out my exercise bike that had just been gathering dust and had been used as a clothes horse for two years."Jacob has been cycling an average of just over 50km a night in his studio apartment in Walthamstow, north east London.He added: "I said to my mates that I was doing something and they all donated some money, so I set up a JustGiving page."I said I'd do the distance of Tour De France because it's well-known, but I didn't realise it was 3,500km."By the time I realised how far it was, over £500 worth of donations had already started coming in, so I had to do it, I couldn't get out of it."Jacob said he is far from a fitness fan and has already endured a sprained ankle and cramps during his efforts.But he insisted he will soldier on through the pain barrier as the cause he is raising money for keeps him motivated.He added: "I've planned to do an average of 50km a day and that should see me complete it in 12 weeks, the initial period we were told we would be under lockdown for."It should be completed on May 22, but I am hoping I can bring it forward if I keep increasing how far I cycle each night."It was tough going at first, I was pretty out of shape and could only manage about 45km."But I have increased it each night and the other night I did 82km."I have never cycled properly before, I'm not a cyclist at all. I'm not one of these people who has all the gear."I sprained my ankle on day two and mentally it has been difficult, it has been a challenge to keep my head in the right place during self-isolation."But the goal is keeping me going, knowing that I can raise money for such a great cause is my motivation."Big Issue supporter Jacob always picks up a copy of the magazine from his local vendor outside work, but said he is worried about how the lockdown will affect him.He added: "There is a Big Issue vendor who works outside my office called Stevie and I always buy a copy from him and we have a chat every day."He always asks how your day has been and we've become good mates over the years."It's such a shame that on top of everything, people like Stevie will now have no money coming in."I worry what will happen to him during the lockdown."Stephen Robertson, CEO of The Big Issue Foundation, said: "In these uncertain times we can be certain of one thing - we are learning the values of tomorrow through the hardships of today. "Jacob is doing an amazing job on every level and leading by example."We all need our friends and our strength right now. I am so glad that Jacob is on side and supporting us."Since the Big Issue magazine launched in 1991, more than 200 million copies have been sold by more than 100,000 vulnerable people.The Big Issue Foundation offers a support network to try to end poverty and social exclusion to more than 1,400 vendors nationwide.Jacob completes his daily cycle at 6.30pm each night and broadcasts it live on twitch, which can be viewed here: https://www.twitch.tv/letourdeflat.To donate to his fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/le-tour-de-flat 0

