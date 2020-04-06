Global  

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:47s - Published
B'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

On Sunday evening, Bollywood stars joined the rest of India and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles, lamps, torches and cellphone torches for nine minutes at 9pm, as a gesture of thanks to the Corona Warriors and to fight the darkness of the COVID 19 pandemic.

