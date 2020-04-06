Marianne Faithfull hospitalised in London with Covid-19 Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 weeks ago Marianne Faithfull hospitalised in London with Covid-19 According to a Facebook post shared by her friend Penny Arcade, the 73-year-old, who famously dated Rolling Stone star Mick Jagger in the 60’s, was admitted at the end of March for pneumonia, and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. 0

