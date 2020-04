Covid-19: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after her 6th test negative

BOLLYWOOD SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR, WHO MADE HEADLINES FOR BEING THE FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITY IN INDIA TO TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS AND LEFT MANY POLITICIANS IN QUARANTINE AFTER THEY CAME IN CONTACT WITH HER AT A PARTY, HAS FINALLY TESTED NEGATIVE AND HAS BEEN DISCHARGED.

SHE WAS ADMITTED TO SANJAY GANDHI POSTGRADUATE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (SGPGIMS) IN HER HOMETOWN LUCKNOW AFTER CONTRACTING VIRUS.

SHE WILL NOW BE IN QUARANTINE FOR TWO WEEKS.

SHE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 DAYS AFTER SHE FLEW INTO MUMBAI FROM LONDON ON MARCH 9.

SHE TRAVELLED TO LUCKNOW TWO DAYS AFTER LANDING IN MUMBAI AND ATTENDED A HIGH-PROFILE PARTY.