tps prepares for distance learning

AS DISTANCE LEARNINGBEGINS THIS MORNING ACROSSTHE STATE.

TULSA PUBLICSCHOOLS HAVE SPENT THE LASTWEEK WORKING TO PREPARE FORREMOTE LEARNING.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S ASHLEYWHEELER JOINS US THISMORNING TO EXPLAIN HOW IT'SGOING TO WORK.CORI..

DISTANCE LEARNING ISGOING TO BE THE NEW NORMALFOR THE REST OF THE SCHOOL..WITH TEACHERS BRINGING THECLASSROOM STRAIGHT TO THEIRLIVING ROOM.RGHT NOW..

THE SCHOOLS AREDESIGNING SCHEDULES..

SOSTUDENTS WILL KNOW WHEN TOCHECK IN WITH THEIR TEACHERSAND WHAT THEIR WEEK WILLLOOK LIKE.

THE DISTRICT ISSTILL WORKING TO DISTRIBUTECHROMEBOOKS TO STUDENTS.

BUTMANY FAMILIES ARE CONCERNEDABOUT LACK OF INTERNETACCESS.

THE DISTRICT SAYSTHEY ARE WORKING TO CONNECTFAMILIES TO INTERNETPROVIDERS WHO HAVE OFFEREDFREE INTERNET SERVICES..THEY'RE ALSO LOOKING ATUSING THEIR ACTIVITY BUSESTHAT HAVE WIFI AND PUTTINGTHEM IN PARTS OF THE CITYWHERE IT'S NEEDED THE MOST.AND WHILE THE DISTRICT ISEXCITED ABOUT THE USE OFTECHNOLOGY..

THEY SAY IT'SNOT THE ONLY WAY FORSTUDENTS TO LEARN.Danielle Neves/Deputy Chiefof Academics: "We're notexpecting students to be infront of a computer or infront of a device all day.They will have regularopportunities to engage livewith teachers who aredeveloping anddelivering lessons, but thenthey'll also have time thatthey're working onactivities and assignmentsat home."THE DISTRICT SAYS THEY WILLNOT TRY TO DUPLICATE AREGULAR SCHOOL DAY AT HOME..AND THEY WANT TO BE FLEXIBLEWITH LEARNING OPPORTUNITIESSO EVERY GRADE WILL LOOK ALITTLE DIFFERENT.AND AS EVERYONE IS TRYING TONAVIGATE THIS NEW NORMAL..TEACHERS WILL CONTINUE TOEVALUATE HOW STUDENTS ARERECEIVING INFORMATION..

ANDWHAT ADDITIONAL SUPPORT THEYMAY NEED TO GET THROUGH THEREST OF THE SEMESTER.

