What's the UK's plan B if Johnson is incapacitated?

As the UK waits for news on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health, questions have been raised about what would happen if he weren’t able to continue leading the country.

Johnson was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month and admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) due to his ongoing symptoms from the virus.

But the government insists he is still in charge.

Britain doesn’t have a so-called "Plan B" or formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated - such as a formal deputy or caretaker prime minister.

In the U.S., for example, the vice president would automatically step in if the president was unable to continue working.

But Downing Street has said that in this case Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would deputise if necessary.

Raab already stood in for Johnson at Monday’s (April 6) COVID-19 response committee.

Since his diagnosis, Johnson has carried on leading the government’s efforts while teleconferencing from self-isolation.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Johnson would stay in hospital as long as he needs to for "routine tests" as a precaution.

He added that it was not an emergency admission and that the prime minister was quote "doing well".