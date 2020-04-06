Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What's the UK's plan B if Johnson is incapacitated?

What's the UK's plan B if Johnson is incapacitated?

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
What's the UK's plan B if Johnson is incapacitated?

What's the UK's plan B if Johnson is incapacitated?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing tests in hospital on Monday as he is still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insists he remains in charge.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What's the UK's plan B if Johnson is incapacitated?

As the UK waits for news on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health, questions have been raised about what would happen if he weren’t able to continue leading the country.

Johnson was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month and admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) due to his ongoing symptoms from the virus.

But the government insists he is still in charge.

Britain doesn’t have a so-called "Plan B" or formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated - such as a formal deputy or caretaker prime minister.

In the U.S., for example, the vice president would automatically step in if the president was unable to continue working.

But Downing Street has said that in this case Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would deputise if necessary.

Raab already stood in for Johnson at Monday’s (April 6) COVID-19 response committee.

Since his diagnosis, Johnson has carried on leading the government’s efforts while teleconferencing from self-isolation.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Johnson would stay in hospital as long as he needs to for "routine tests" as a precaution.

He added that it was not an emergency admission and that the prime minister was quote "doing well".




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.