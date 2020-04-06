Catholic priests follow COVID-19 rules with 'drive-by' blessings for Palm Sunday in the Philippines

Catholic priests followed coronavirus lockdown rules by performing 'drive-by blessings' on Palm Sunday in the Philippines.

The religious leaders had to follow strict social distancing guidelines while devotees were confined to their homes on Sunday (April 5) due to the spread of Covid-19.

Footage shows how Filipino priests stood on top of pickup trucks while travelling through neighbourhoods in Las Pinas City in Metro Manila.

The holy men blessed residents by sprinkling holy water on them to mark Palm Sunday, the day when the observance of Easter starts.

Easter is a significant holiday in the Philippines where 85 per cent of the population, or an estimated 85 million people, are Catholics.

The religion was imported by Spanish settlers in the 16th century.

The country has seen 3,660 cases of the coronavirus and 414 deaths, leading to widespread lockdowns, curfews, travel bans and food rationing.