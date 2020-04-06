Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Catholic priests follow COVID-19 rules with 'drive-by' blessings for Palm Sunday in the Philippines

Catholic priests follow COVID-19 rules with 'drive-by' blessings for Palm Sunday in the Philippines

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Catholic priests follow COVID-19 rules with 'drive-by' blessings for Palm Sunday in the Philippines

Catholic priests follow COVID-19 rules with 'drive-by' blessings for Palm Sunday in the Philippines

Catholic priests followed coronavirus lockdown rules by performing 'drive-by blessings' on Palm Sunday in the Philippines.

The religious leaders had to follow strict social distancing guidelines while devotees were confined to their homes on Sunday (April 5) due to the spread of Covid-19.

Footage shows how Filipino priests stood on top of pickup trucks while travelling through neighbourhoods in Las Pinas City in Metro Manila.

The holy men blessed residents by sprinkling holy water on them to mark Palm Sunday, the day when the observance of Easter starts.

Easter is a significant holiday in the Philippines where 85 per cent of the population, or an estimated 85 million people, are Catholics.

The religion was imported by Spanish settlers in the 16th century.

The country has seen 3,660 cases of the coronavirus and 414 deaths, leading to widespread lockdowns, curfews, travel bans and food rationing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatioItalica

𝔫𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬 𝔦𝔱𝔞𝔩𝔦𝔠𝔞 RT @thePseudoClasm: @pellegrino2020 Priests don't have to follow illicit orders which deny the Holy Orders given to them all by Christ Hims… 5 days ago

thePseudoClasm

PseudoClasm 🇻🇦 @pellegrino2020 Priests don't have to follow illicit orders which deny the Holy Orders given to them all by Christ… https://t.co/f9QH7Xpaaw 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.