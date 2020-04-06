Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ranveer-Deepika, Virat-Anushka, Akshay-Shilpa Bollywood Stars Light Candle Diya's #9Pm9Mins

Ranveer-Deepika, Virat-Anushka, Akshay-Shilpa Bollywood Stars Light Candle Diya's #9Pm9Mins

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Ranveer-Deepika, Virat-Anushka, Akshay-Shilpa Bollywood Stars Light Candle Diya's #9Pm9Mins

Ranveer-Deepika, Virat-Anushka, Akshay-Shilpa Bollywood Stars Light Candle Diya's #9Pm9Mins

Bollywood Stars Light Candle Diya's at their house following the initiative of Narendra Modi.

Watch the video now!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leo_bookworm

Nupur @sidsflipper @rupalsolanki7 @Avinasharmaa can people please stop stressing her, sid has always been private and now… https://t.co/WIQJSn6Z7Y 8 hours ago

seoraval

VB WEB AND SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS From Ranveer-Deepika to Virat-Anushka…Here are the Top Newsmakers Of The Week https://t.co/xozsJg9Vte https://t.co/IeLhe7I1Fq 15 hours ago

gonzalez50505

Dennis Gonzalez From Ranveer-Deepika to Virat-Anushka…Here are the Top Newsmakers Of The Week https://t.co/eTyHbFkpuL https://t.co/sLRp0W0Zka 15 hours ago

AdamSmith30303

Adam Smith From Ranveer-Deepika to Virat-Anushka…Here are the Top Newsmakers Of The Week https://t.co/g05G0gwIED https://t.co/JQvC9inNCY 15 hours ago

maria0000141

Maria Garcia From Ranveer-Deepika to Virat-Anushka…Here are the Top Newsmakers Of The Week https://t.co/wSpd5ZQKKN https://t.co/ZlEKTbWllS 15 hours ago

smith0000121

James Smith From Ranveer-Deepika to Virat-Anushka…Here are the Top Newsmakers Of The Week https://t.co/AAC7ycgSjg https://t.co/XJ8w4npO7C 15 hours ago

GonzDeny

Deny Gonz From Ranveer-Deepika to Virat-Anushka…Here are the Top Newsmakers Of The Week https://t.co/LiPWv197EF https://t.co/H3yF3PpAao 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.