Help Researchers With The COVID Symptom Tracker App Massachusetts General Hospital's Dr. Andrew T.

Chan is a lead researcher on the app, which takes seconds to complete and is being encouraged to be used daily.

The physician-epidemiologist explains that the app will help determine "hot spots" or new symptoms. According to Lifehacker, COVID Symptom Tracker asks you two simple questions: 1.

Have you taken a coronavirus test before?

2.

Are you currently feeling healthy or experiencing symptoms?

You will also provide some demographic information.

Giving your name or number is optional.

Dr. Andrew T.

Chan, via Lifehacker Dr. Andrew T.

Chan, via Lifehacker