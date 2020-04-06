Wales' First Minister hopes Boris Johnson has 'speedy recovery'

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he has wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “speedy recovery” as the PM undergoes tests for coronavirus in hospital.

Mr Drakeford said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday of the week before last as soon as he fell ill, wishing him a speedy recovery, and want to repeat that today.

