Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > These CEOs Are Making Hefty Donations or Forgoing Their Salaries to Help Fight The Coronavirus

These CEOs Are Making Hefty Donations or Forgoing Their Salaries to Help Fight The Coronavirus

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:33s - Published
These CEOs Are Making Hefty Donations or Forgoing Their Salaries to Help Fight The Coronavirus

These CEOs Are Making Hefty Donations or Forgoing Their Salaries to Help Fight The Coronavirus

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on April 2 that he's donating $100 million to Feeding America, a nonprofit that supplies food banks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StockNewsWires

StockNewsWires $AMZN $FB $MAR: These CEOs Are Making Hefty Donations or Forgoing Their Salaries to Help Fight The Coronavirus: https://t.co/tJY7REH6NN 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.