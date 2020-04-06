Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple To Design And Produce Face Shields For Health Care Workers

Apple To Design And Produce Face Shields For Health Care Workers

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Apple To Design And Produce Face Shields For Health Care Workers

Apple To Design And Produce Face Shields For Health Care Workers

CEO Tim Cook said Apple will design and produce face shields to protect health care workers in the U.S. According to Business Insider, the company will also increase the number of face masks it is donating.

Apple will double the amount its donating to 20 million face masks.

Cook said the face shields they are producing assembles in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable.

The company plans to send out 1 million face shields by the end of the week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey donates virus medical supplies to US

A planeload of donated Turkish medical supplies arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PengXiii

PengXIII RT @tim_cook: Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chai… 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

#WeSeeYouKSHB: KC-area teens make PPE for front-line workers [Video]

#WeSeeYouKSHB: KC-area teens make PPE for front-line workers

As front-line workers in the health-care field continue doing everything they can to return to people to health during the COVID-19 pandemic, some have family members going the extra miles to help keep..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:42Published
Matilda Jane donates 5,000 face masks to Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health [Video]

Matilda Jane donates 5,000 face masks to Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Devereux health care workers who help children with autism received a special surprise Friday afternoon from Matilda Jane Clothing in Fort Wayne.

Credit: WFFTPublished