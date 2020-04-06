Apple To Design And Produce Face Shields For Health Care Workers

CEO Tim Cook said Apple will design and produce face shields to protect health care workers in the U.S. According to Business Insider, the company will also increase the number of face masks it is donating.

Apple will double the amount its donating to 20 million face masks.

Cook said the face shields they are producing assembles in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable.

The company plans to send out 1 million face shields by the end of the week.