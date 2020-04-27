Rochester Sisters collect masks for Minnesota

Iowa department new on daybreak new for you this morning on daybreak?

A shortage of personal protective equipment has put the people on the front lines of this coronavirus pandemic at risk.

A local family of nurses is collecting ??

E from across the area and bringing it to health care workers.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to introduce us to their organization, "masks 4 minnesota".

Sisters emily and hope are collecting masks, like this one, to help keep healthcare workers safe and able to continue working.

They're collecting unused personal protective equipment like n95 or hand sewn masks, gowns and face shields.

Because emily and hope are both nurses themselves, they understand how important this equipment is to workers on the frontlines.

These ladies have created partnerships with the zumbro valley medical society and southeast minnesota disaster health coalition to make sure*all healthcare workers have access to "we want to make sure that it's across the different areas and healthcare that they have access to protection.

We were mostly concerned with smaller organizations like nursing homes, home health agencies, hospice agencies, first responders?

Who might not have access to the kind of supplies that a hospital would."

The sisters say people who work in construction and some painters are coming forward to donate extra supplies they have laying around.

They tell me it's been amazing to see how willing the community is to help out.

If you have any personal protective equipment you would like to donate, you can reach out to the organization through its facebook page.

