Pro Football Hall Of Famer Bobby Mitchell Dies At 84

Pro Football Hall Of Famer Bobby Mitchell Dies At 84

Pro Football Hall Of Famer Bobby Mitchell Dies At 84

Bobby Mitchell, the speedy NFL offensive star of the late 1950s and 1960s who became the Washington Redskins' first black player on the way to a Hall of Fame career, has died.

He was 84.

