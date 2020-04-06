Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Peter Navarro > White House Trade Adviser And Dr. Anthony Fauci Argue Over Experimental Malaria Drug Use On COVID-19

White House Trade Adviser And Dr. Anthony Fauci Argue Over Experimental Malaria Drug Use On COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
White House Trade Adviser And Dr. Anthony Fauci Argue Over Experimental Malaria Drug Use On COVID-19

White House Trade Adviser And Dr. Anthony Fauci Argue Over Experimental Malaria Drug Use On COVID-19

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a fight during a coronavirus task force meeting.

The fight was over how much the White House should support a malaria drug to fight COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner updated the task force on different drug trials.

Navarro then passed out folders praising the “clear and therapeutic efficacy” of the malaria drug.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

White House Trade Adviser And Dr. Anthony Fauci Argue Over Experimental Malaria Drug Use On COVID-19

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

White House Denies Congressional Request For Dr. Anthony Fauci's Testimony

Dr. Fauci's testimony had been requested by the House Appropriations Committee as part of an...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CORRUPCIONyaNO

#MakeChinaPay WH trade adviser Peter Navarro: ‘China lied, people died’ - https://t.co/22VCENCVmq - @washtimes 5 hours ago

Osaka_Overtures

Osaka Overtures RT @DeItaOne: WHITE HOUSE TRADE ADVISER NAVARRO SAYS CHINA'S HANDLING OF PANDEMIC IS MUCH BIGGER ISSUE THAN TRADE DEAL 5 hours ago

artistcaper

Pudge Trade Adviser Warned White House in January of Risks of a Pandemic https://t.co/mwxRYhPC0q 9 hours ago

LHmarkets

Lofty Hathaway Markets WHITE HOUSE TRADE ADVISER NAVARRO SAYS CHINA'S HANDLING OF PANDEMIC IS MUCH BIGGER ISSUE THAN TRADE DEAL 11 hours ago

PolitburoMag

The Politburo "Chinese officials have instead focused their response on their biggest critics within the Trump administration, in… https://t.co/2YRX4F1bkl 12 hours ago

Larsofhaus1

Larsofhaus RT @FOXBaltimore: "As early as December Chinese officials were well aware of the possibility of a pandemic and at that point over the next… 15 hours ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore "As early as December Chinese officials were well aware of the possibility of a pandemic and at that point over the… https://t.co/zQdTw95yst 17 hours ago

InvestWatchBlog

InvestmentWatch RT @Fxhedgers: WHITE HOUSE TRADE ADVISER NAVARRO SAYS CHINA'S HANDLING OF PANDEMIC IS MUCH BIGGER ISSUE THAN TRADE DEAL 😃 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Task Force Blocked From Testifying [Video]

Coronavirus Task Force Blocked From Testifying

In a memo, the Trump administration said it was “reasonable” to bar members of the task force since they are busy with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published
3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts [Video]

3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts

3,000 Daily COVID-19 Deaths in US By June 1, Government Report Predicts The draft report was authored by associate professor Justin Lesser at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. In..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published