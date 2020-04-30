Global  

What you need to know: April 30

Video Credit: KHSL
What you need to know: April 30

What you need to know: April 30

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on April 30.

What you need to know: April 30

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Governor gavin newsom could be gearing up close all beaches and state parks this weekend... that is from a memo obtained by c-b-s from the california police chief's association, intended to give police departments more time to prepare... the memo says the governor will make the announcment at his noon press conference today.

As state parks are set to close... the national forest service is also extending its closure until may 15th... the order applies to recreation sites and park services.

It does not close trails, trailheads, and general forest areas --those areas remain accessible for public use.

### happening today... there will a drive to collect personal protective gear in red bluff..

That kicks off at 9 this morning and lasts until 12 at salco better energy on antelope boulevard..

Organizers will be accepting donations of masks, gloves, medical gowns, face shields, respirators, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and spray..

Any items should be unopened and unused... despite the governor's stay at home order, modoc county representatives says the area will start reopening may first... tomorrow.!

The county has zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus ...however - the sheriff's department this week advised it was investigating a*possibl* case.

County leaders say people must continue social distancing... with safe sanitation measures... and no large gatherings.

## some encouraging news in the race to develop a treatment for the coronavirus... the nations top disease expert doctor, anthony fauci says the experimental drug "remdesivir" has cut recovery times for extremely sick patients and could become the new standard for treating the virus... dr. fauci announced the breakthrough at the white house wednesday.

The drug comes comes in iv form and was originally inteded to treat ebola patients..### a nationwide call for social distancing expires today and in many locations - will not be renewed.

Governors in 8 states reopen malls and outlets today... including texas, south carolina, and georgia.

21 states are lifting restrictions, without meeting government guidelines to wait for a two- week drop in coronavirus cases.

### last weeks unemployment numbers are out and show over 3.8 million workers have saught unemployment aid... that raises the total number of lost jobs to 30 million since the coronavirus pandemic crippled the economy..

Today's report will make it six times in a row... the weekly report has seen claims in the millions.### you're never



