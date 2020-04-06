Global  

Canada Emergency Response Benefit Still Unclear For Students, Gig Workers

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Canada Emergency Response Benefit Still Unclear For Students, Gig Workers

Canada Emergency Response Benefit Still Unclear For Students, Gig Workers

HuffPost Canada associate editor Melanie Woods explains how Canada's new relief fund for workers left unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic needs greater transparency for students and those holding multiple jobs.

