Drive-thru food distribution in Pahrump

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
For one day only Three Square food bank is opening a drive-thru food distribution site in Pahrump.

It opened at 11 a.m.

At "New Home Fellowship" on West Street and will remain open until the food runs out.

If you head there you're asked to bring your own bags and boxes.

If you can't make it, other walk-in pantries are available in Pahrump during the week.

