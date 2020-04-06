Vegas Golden Knights donate 7500 meals to local hospitals Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 days ago Vegas Golden Knights donate 7500 meals to local hospitals The Vegas Golden Knights are once again proving that we are Vegas Strong. Starting this week, they will donate more than 7,500 meals to Las Vegas area hospitals. Kelsey McFarland reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Vegas Golden Knights donate 7500 meals to local hospitals 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND IS LIVE OUTSIDE CITYNATIONAL ARENA TO EXPLAIN HOWTHEIR ACT OF KINDNESS ISINSPIRING OTHERS.THOSE MEALS WILL BE MADE FROMTHE CHEFS WHO MAKE THEINCREDIBLE FOOD INSIDE CITYNATIONAL ARENA AND IT'S ALLTO GIVE THANKS TO THE DOCTORS,NURSES, AND EMPLOYEES WHO AREWORKING SO HARD TO HELP OURCOMMUNITY.HOSPITALS.THEY'LL CONTINUE DELIVERIES FORTHE NEXT FIVE WEEKS.THIS IS POSSIBLE BECAUSE OFGENEROUS DONATIONS FROM THEVEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSFOUNDATION AND SOME VGKPLAYERS AND STAFF.VGK.HAS INSPIRED OTHER ACTS OFKINDNESS IN OUR VALLEY.THE V-G-K LADIES WERE BROUGHTTOGETHER BY THEIR LOVE OFHOCKEYBUT NOW SOME OF THEM AREPUTTING THEIR LOVE OF SEWING TOGOOD USE.LINDA FLYNN..A MEMBER OF THE V-G-K LADIESAND A SEWING MINISTRY GROUP...SAYS SHE HER GROUP HAS SEWN ANDDISTRIBUTED 744 MASKS TO LOCALHOSPITALS AND FIRSTRESPONDERS WITH THOUSANDSMORE IN THE WORKS.SOT: "WITH THE PAUSE INHOCKEY EVERYBODY'S GOINGTHROUGH SOME WITHDRAWALS RIGHTNOW.THIS IS GETTING US THROUGH ANDIT'S MEETING A NEED AND THAT'SWHAT THIS IS ALL ABOUT..MAKING SURE OUR HEALTH CAREWORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERSARE PROTECTED."FLYNN IS A RETIREDPHARMACIST AND HAS FAMILYMEMBERS WHO HAVE CONTRACTEDCOVID-19 WHILE WORKING INHEALTH CARE SO THIS MISSIONHITS HOMEFOR HER.THE GROUP IS CALLING THIS THELAS VEGAS MEDICAL MASK MISSION20-20..AND THEY'RE TAKING REQUESTSFROM MEDICAL FACILITIES WHONEED THE HELP.TO HELP FUND THIS MISSIONVGK LADIES RAISED HUNDREDS OFDOLLARS BY AUCTIONING V-G-KGAME DAY PUCKS OTHERWISETHE MASKS ARE PAID FOR OUT OFPOCKET.ESSENTIAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES AREBEING RUSHED ACROSS THECOUNTRY-BUTTHERE'S STILL CONCERN STATESWON'T BE RECEIVING NEARLY AS





