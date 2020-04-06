Healthy Coral Princess Passengers Board Charter Flights Home Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:17s - Published now Healthy Coral Princess Passengers Board Charter Flights Home CBS4's Ted Scouten reports that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez believes there are up to 200 Americans still on board the ship waiting for flights home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jeff Bourns My family and the rest of the healthy passengers and crew are asking for help to get home now and safely!The UK and… https://t.co/UKfvspyFNz 7 hours ago Damian Tysdal Coronavirus Cruise Ship: First Groups Of Healthy Passengers Allowed Off Coral Princess - CBS Miami https://t.co/g7NV9TOq3K #cruise #travel 10 hours ago CBS4 Miami The first groups of healthy passengers from the Coral Princess were allowed to disembark the ship and fly home last… https://t.co/cUnmfGn0eR 10 hours ago Nari. RT @CBSMiami: Coronavirus Impact: 3 Deaths On Coral Princess As Healthy Passengers Finally Start Heading Home https://t.co/xoIZsqW8by 17 hours ago CBS4 Miami Coronavirus Impact: 3 Deaths On Coral Princess As Healthy Passengers Finally Start Heading Home https://t.co/xoIZsqW8by 18 hours ago Samantha J. Gross RT @taydolven: The hold up for healthy Coral Princess passengers: CDC changed the rules today. Now cruise passengers can only fly charter,… 18 hours ago Taylor Dolven The hold up for healthy Coral Princess passengers: CDC changed the rules today. Now cruise passengers can only fly… https://t.co/wFejtxZz9r 20 hours ago Alex Hernandez RT @TRussellCBS4: Getting healthy passengers off Coral Princess May take longer than expected. Princess Cruises says changes to CDC guideli… 1 day ago