Coronavirus Impact: Florida Rep. Mucarsel-Powell Calls For Investigation Into Death of Coral Princess Passenger Wilson Maa

Coronavirus Impact: Florida Rep. Mucarsel-Powell Calls For Investigation Into Death of Coral Princess Passenger Wilson Maa

Coronavirus Impact: Florida Rep. Mucarsel-Powell Calls For Investigation Into Death of Coral Princess Passenger Wilson Maa

Hundreds of healthy cruise ship passengers began to disembark from the Coral Princess Sunday at PortMiami for their journey home.

Two people on the ship died of the coronavirus and a 71-year-old man, Wilson Maa, died late Saturday night after arriving at the Port.

The ship had been denied docking by 3 countries after it was announced that 12 people onboard had COVID-19.

Sunday, eight more people were taken to the hospital and Congressman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell now want local authorities to investigate the handling of Wilson Maa.

