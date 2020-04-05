Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Passengers To Disembark Coral Princess At PortMiami

Passengers To Disembark Coral Princess At PortMiami

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Passengers To Disembark Coral Princess At PortMiami

Passengers To Disembark Coral Princess At PortMiami

CBS4's Carey Codd reports the passengers are being told to self-isolate for 14 days once they get home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kfor

KFOR The Coral Princess cruise ship docked Saturday at Florida's PortMiami with two guests dead and several others ill f… https://t.co/JzQ6bGyUB0 4 hours ago

Mendacity_Q

Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ RT @kfor: The Coral Princess cruise ship docked Saturday at Florida's PortMiami with two guests dead and several others ill from Covid-19,… 5 hours ago

tammytabby

Blanche Victoria Coral Princess cruise ship docked Sat at Florida's Port Miami with 2 guests dead & several others ill from Covid-19… https://t.co/5J7bAYcUAL 5 hours ago

KingsCupRun27

KingsCupRun27 RT @kxly4news: The Coral Princess cruise ship docked Saturday at Florida’s PortMiami with two guests dead and several others ill from Covid… 7 hours ago

greekmama73

Bess Katsanikakis-Abrams @GovRonDeSantis the Coral Princess cruise ship will be docking in Miami tomorrow. 2 have died and others are ill. R… https://t.co/FXENOJI0ts 8 hours ago

kfor

KFOR The Coral Princess cruise ship docked Saturday at Florida's PortMiami with two guests dead and several others ill f… https://t.co/f6Bljpl3mZ 8 hours ago

kxly4news

4 News Now The Coral Princess cruise ship docked Saturday at Florida’s PortMiami with two guests dead and several others ill f… https://t.co/olr8zTaNk1 9 hours ago

HawnJanet

Janet Hawn @stownse50841895 @SRuhle Coral Princess cruise started March 5th. After cruise lines discontinued, ports would not… https://t.co/clMacbCGBY 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.