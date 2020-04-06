Allstate to issue refund to customers under stay-at-home orders

Destinations.

- - if you insure your car through- allstate - you- may be seeing a refund.

- allstate says it will return- 600- million in auto insurance- premiums to customers under - stay-at-home orders.- many americans are driving less- due to the orders to- flatten the coronavirus curve.- less driving equals fewer - crashes.- allstate says data showed - driving mileage down 35-to-50-- percent.- most customers will receive a - refund of 15-percent of their - monthly premium in