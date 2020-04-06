Global  

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Michael Bay Easter Egg

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:40s - Published
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Michael Bay Easter Egg Plot synopsis: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Written by: Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith Doug Belgrad Executive Producers: Barry Waldman Chad Oman Mike Stenson James Lassiter Cast: Will Smith Martin Lawrence Vanessa Hudgens Alexander Ludwig Charles Melton Paola Nunez Kate Del Castillo Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano #BadBoys #WillSmith #MartinLawrence #Sony #VanessaHudgens #AlexanderLudwig #CharlesMelton #PaolaNunez #KateDelCastillo #NickyJam #JoePantoliano #BadBoysForLife #BadBoysSequel

