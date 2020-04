Rocky's Sub Shop feeding first responders in Martin County

AND TAKING DONATIONS TO HELPFEED FIRST RESPONDERS.

THEMONEY DONATED, AND LUNCHESBOUGHT FOR FIRST RESPONDERS,WILL ALL BE MATCHED BY THESHOP AND DELIVERED.

AS WPTVPHOTOJOURNALIST SAVANAH RESNIKSHOWS US, THE IDEA WAS SPARKEDBY A LITTLE INSPIRATION FROMTHE OWNER'S THREE YEAR OLDGRANDDAUGHTER.NATS MAKING SUBS“SO DO YOUWANT TO MAKE FOR AND I MAKEFOUR OR““ A LITTLE PRODUCTIONLINE GOING ON“ NAT SOT“WENONSTOP YOU KNOW THE AMBULANCEGOING OU” NATS MAKING SUBSSOT“ I PICKED MY THREE-YEAR-OLD GRANDDAUGHTER UP ATSCHOOL.

AND WETHE FIRE HOUSE AND THE LIGHTSWENT ON.

SHE SAID TO ME GAMGAM ARE THEY GOING TO HELP ALLTHE SICK PEOPLE LIKE MY MOMMY?...AND HER MOM HAPPENS TO BE ANURSE” NATS MAKING SUBS“ANDI SAID YES THEY ARE.

AND SHESAID WE ARE GOING TO PRAY FORTHE“ NATS MORE SUB MAKING“WEON ALL OF THE“ SOT“SO I WENTHOME AND I THOUGHT TO MYSELFWHAT COULD BE A REALLY GOODTHING TO DO“ NAT SUB MAKINGWRAPPING SUBS UP“CLOSE THEM”“THE FIRE HOUSE IS ACROSS TSTREE“ SOT“ ITOVERWHELMING YOU KNOW TO SEETHEM AND KNOW HOW HARD THEYARE WORKING.

THAT THEY PUTOTHER PEOPLE FIRST“ NATSCLOSING TAKE OUT BOXES FULL OFSUBS SOT“I DECIDED ANYONE WHOWANTS TO DONATE MONEY WE WILLMATCH IT FOR FREE LUNCHES FOREMTS, POLICE OFFICERS, NURSES,DOCTORS, WHATEVER YOU WOULLIKE TO DONATE IT TO” NATS“GOSH WE HARDLY MADE A MES”“HIGH FIV”“SO FOR THREE DAYSIN A ROW WEBRINGING LUNCHES OVER TO THEM.THEY SAID THEREFROM 8 TO 12 ON AT EACH TIM“NATS SOT "IM HAPPY I CAN DOTHAT.

IT MAKES ME PROUD OF MYCOMMUNITY.

PROUD OF MYFRIENDS.

MY COWORKERS."WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.AS THE COMMUNITY RAL