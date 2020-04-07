Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan name new charity after their son Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published now Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's new charity is called Archewell. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AntoinetteBonsignore RT @scobie: New details on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s non-profit — Archewell. “A name that combines an ancient word for strength and… 46 seconds ago Destiny Nesbitt RT @harpersbazaarus: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the Archie-inspired moniker after filing trademark paperwork in the U.S. earl… 10 minutes ago BANG Showbiz Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan name new charity #PrinceHarry #DuchessMeghan #DukeandDuchessofSussex https://t.co/xq7iHOSzNg 18 minutes ago Diahann “Claudine” Carroll RT @Hannah_Furness: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to launch a non-profit under the name of Archewell, with some very big clues about t… 18 minutes ago Gabi :) RT @Gertsroyals: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Confirm the Name of Their Non-Profit Organization, Archewell https://t.co/WtWAwmqQJo 23 minutes ago