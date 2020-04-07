Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan name new charity after their son

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan name new charity after their son

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan name new charity after their son
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's new charity is called Archewell.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AntSeattle

AntoinetteBonsignore RT @scobie: New details on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s non-profit — Archewell. “A name that combines an ancient word for strength and… 46 seconds ago

i_destiny

Destiny Nesbitt RT @harpersbazaarus: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the Archie-inspired moniker after filing trademark paperwork in the U.S. earl… 10 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan name new charity #PrinceHarry #DuchessMeghan #DukeandDuchessofSussex https://t.co/xq7iHOSzNg 18 minutes ago

DDDevaLuv

Diahann “Claudine” Carroll RT @Hannah_Furness: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to launch a non-profit under the name of Archewell, with some very big clues about t… 18 minutes ago

GabiK_blogoKate

Gabi :) RT @Gertsroyals: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Confirm the Name of Their Non-Profit Organization, Archewell https://t.co/WtWAwmqQJo 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.