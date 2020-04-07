Death investigation underway in Phoenix Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:18s - Published 13 hours ago Man found shot to death inside transportation vehicle in Phoenix. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Death investigation underway in Phoenix CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE AHEAD.MEANTIME, IN OTHER NEWS, ADRIVER IS DEAD AFTER BEING SHOTINSIDE AN OWL INK TRANSPORTATIONVEHICLE THIS MORNING.THIS IS A COMPANY THAT GIVESPEOPLE RIDES ESSENTIALLY FROMTHEIR HOMES TO THEIR DOCTORS'APPOINTMENTS.JAMIE WARREN IS ON 2nd AVENUEAND McKINLEY WITH WHAT WE KNOWSO FAR.





You Might Like

Tweets about this