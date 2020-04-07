Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Human Capital movie - clip with Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard

Human Capital movie - clip with Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Human Capital movie - clip with Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard

Human Capital movie - clip with Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard

Human Capital movie clip - Plot synopsis: As perspectives shift between parents and children, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences.

A real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeply in love for the first time.

Starring an ensemble cast including Liev Schreiber, Academy Award winner ® Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel & Alex Wolff.

Director Marc Meyers Writers Oren Moverman Actors Liev Schreiber, Peter Sarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 35 minutes

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.