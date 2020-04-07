Human Capital movie - clip with Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard

Human Capital movie clip - Plot synopsis: As perspectives shift between parents and children, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences.

A real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeply in love for the first time.

Starring an ensemble cast including Liev Schreiber, Academy Award winner ® Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel & Alex Wolff.

Director Marc Meyers Writers Oren Moverman Actors Liev Schreiber, Peter Sarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Betty Gabriel Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 35 minutes