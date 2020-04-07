Global  

Five Came Back movie (1939) -

Five Came Back movie (1939) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John Farrow directs an all-star ensemble of supporter players in this lean, mean and utterly gripping piece of B-movie escapism.

Air clipper Silver Queen is bound for Panama City with a cross-section of characters from all walks on its manifest when a storm forces it down far off course.

Stranded somewhere in the Andes, a new society is founded, dedicated to survival and escape.

Roles are switched in strange new ways as a fallen woman (Lucille Ball, showing steely resolve), taciturn pilot (Chester Morris), socialite (Patric Knowles) and secretary (Wendy Barrie), professor (C.

Aubrey Smith) and wife (Elisabeth Risdon), gangster (Allen Jenkins) and young mob scion (Casey Johnson), anarchist (Joseph Calleia) and cop-for-hire (John Carradine) must make a most fateful decision.

Newly remastered, this A-list B-movie adventure looks better than ever as it finally takes flight on home video.

Director: John Farrow Writers: Jerome Cady, Dalton Trumbo, Nathanael West Stars: Chester Morris, Lucille Ball, Wendy Barrie Genre: Adventure, Drama

