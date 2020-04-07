The BMW i Hydrogen NEXT Preview

Developing alternative powertrain technologies is a top priority for the BMW Group.

The premium carmaker offers first virtual insights into the powertrain system for the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT and reaffirms its commitment to following a carefully considered and systematic route to emission-free mobility.

This approach also includes the careful consideration of differing market and customer requirements as part of the company’s Power of Choice strategy.

Customer centricity and the flexibility needed for this are essential in facilitating the breakthrough for sustainable mobility on the global stage.