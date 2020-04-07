Global  

Raab arrives for first day standing in for PM

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Raab arrives for first day standing in for PM

Raab arrives for first day standing in for PM

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has arrived at 10 Downing Street for his first day deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms yesterday.

Mr Johnson was taken to St Thomas' Hospital for worsening symptoms, where he was later taken to intensive care.

Downing Street report the Prime Minister is doing well.

Report by Blairm.

