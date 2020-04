Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 hour ago Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, RajkummarRao and Taapsee Pannu are among a slew of Bollywood celebrities who feature in a new song, "Muskurayega India", which aims to boost people's spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this