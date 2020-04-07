Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently took part in a game of virtual bingo for residents of a senior living facility in Texas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation https://t.co/LTa50AID82 5 minutes ago

WSAV

WSAV News 3 Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation >>> https://t.co/fGdSfDTArF https://t.co/dmc9ERcAYn 10 minutes ago

Cookie_and_Alan

✈️CC🐾 RT @8NewsNow: BINGO! All these senior residents in Texas felt like winners after actor Matthew McConaughey stepped in to host a virtual bin… 17 minutes ago

SpireFM

Spire FM SHOWBIZ: The Oscar winning actor might have a new career on the way as a bingo caller! https://t.co/WvL6QkydOh 18 minutes ago

ZoomTV

@zoomtv .@McConaughey plays virtual Bingo with senior residents https://t.co/f8jxsctLT9 25 minutes ago

marleneLady77

Holly💐 RT @WKRN: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation #GMN https://t.co/PthHvDhBfd 34 minutes ago

WKRN

WKRN Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation #GMN https://t.co/PthHvDhBfd 35 minutes ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond Actor Matthew McConaughey is cheering up some seniors isolated in his home state of Texas. His family is also getti… https://t.co/87qfmdONuL 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.