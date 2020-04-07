Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo Game For Assisted-Living Facility In Texas Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo Game For Assisted-Living Facility In Texas Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey is (virtually) in the building! Bingo night got a little more interesting for residents of a senior living facility in Texas. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this