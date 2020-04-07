TRENDING: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Actor Matthew McConaughey is playing virtual bingo to cheer up some seniors in his home state of Texas.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY IS PLAYINGVIRTUAL BINGO - TO CHEER UPSOME SENIORS- IN HIS HOMESTATE OF TEXAS.AND, HIS FAMILY IS GETTING INON THE FUN.NATS.IT'S NOT THE FIRST TIMEMCCONAUGHEY HAS TRIED TO HELPHIS FELLOW TEXANS GET THROUGHTHE CRISIS.HE'S BEEN USING VIDEOS - TOSPREAD INFORMATION ANDINSPIRATION.MCCONAUGHEY IS URGING PEOPLE TOTAKE PRECAUTIONS ...AND TO TAKE CARE OF THOSE WHONEED IT.13 ACTION NEWS IS RECOGNIZINGOUR GRADS!

