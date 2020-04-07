Couple collect food order by lowering bag from their balcony Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 days ago Couple collect food order by lowering bag from their balcony This the moment a couple collected a food order - by dropping a bag down on a line from their balcony. Olivia Bull and Ashley Moran filmed themselves using a home made contraption to receive their takeaway meal from a Deliveroo driver.Ashley, 28 of Bristol, can be seen lowering a bag down on the end of a long string, waiting for the driver to put the food inside.He then 'reeled' the line in.The footage was captured by Ashleys partner Olivia, 24, also from BristolThis echoes examples all over the country where people are taking drastic measures to keep themselves safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.Ashley said: "With it being the end of a very busy but dull week, we thought we'd treat ourselves to a takeaway from a nearby burger restaurant and so ordered some food through the Deliveroo app. "I think it's important to keep yourself entertained during these very strange times and so to avoid any contact with the delivery driver, I tied some string to a sturdy carrier bag, lowered it to the ground from the balcony and then used it to hoist the food up."Thankfully the delivery driver saw the funny side of it and was happy to go along with the 'delivery instruction' I left him on the app."My main concern was that the string would snap, but luckily it 'pulled through'. ''If we had ordered an extra side, then I think it would have probably been a goner.""It actually sped up the process by quite a bit and saved me having to run up and down the stairs.'' I might consider doing it more often - even after the pandemic."Graphic designer Olivia added "Ashley was on about doing this all week so as soon as 5pm struck on Friday he crafted his masterpiece and got straight onto Deliveroo. ''I thought it was pretty funny however, it was intense watching it come up, especially when you're hungry. I'd have been pretty upset if the downstairs balconies grabbed it." 0

