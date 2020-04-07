Qatar World Cup bribe claims explained Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:10s - Published now Qatar World Cup bribe claims explained Sky's Bryan Swanson has more on the fresh allegations of bribes being paid to FIFA executive committee members to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Adrian Chrismas RT @eddraper81: While the importance of all sports stories has been diminished relatively, by wider events, this is one of significance to… 11 minutes ago Ed Draper While the importance of all sports stories has been diminished relatively, by wider events, this is one of signific… https://t.co/yIDFAiPK6p 21 minutes ago Ross Kelly RT @PLZSoccer: Prosecutors table allegations of bribes being paid to #FIFA to vote for Qatar to host the World Cup ➡️ https://t.co/OzRMre… 44 minutes ago PLZ Soccer Prosecutors table allegations of bribes being paid to #FIFA to vote for Qatar to host the World Cup ➡️… https://t.co/NYOSS1WrIV 45 minutes ago info fifa RT @FourFourTwoZA: Prosecutors have tabled fresh allegations of bribes being paid to @FIFAcom executive committee members to vote for Qatar… 2 hours ago FourFourTwoSA Prosecutors have tabled fresh allegations of bribes being paid to @FIFAcom executive committee members to vote for… https://t.co/Yu1eLL1bnv 2 hours ago isportnews Fresh bribe claims over World Cup in Qatar https://t.co/dMjOXCDkG3 2 hours ago Dino Shock https://t.co/lhcZuawCAa 2 hours ago