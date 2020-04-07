Two year old girl teaches her viewers how to do their make up Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 04:00s - Published now Two year old girl teaches her viewers how to do their make up Watch the sweet moment a little girl arms herself with her grandma's makeup and films an adorable tutorial teaching others how to apply the products to their face. Priya Milner may only be two years old but is already a little superstar after she started modelling when she was just six months old. Sweet Priya is following in the footsteps of her grandma - affectionately known as 'Mema' - Louise Milner, 41. Louise owns the beauty side of Vault Salon and often films make up tutorials for her business LM Brows & Beauty - watched by her little granddaughter. Inspired by her Mema's videos, Priya from Edwinstowe, Mansfield, took it upon herself to film her own tutorial video and the result is simply adorable. Naming each product before she uses it, Priya demonstrates how she generously applies foundation, highlighter, blusher, bronzer and lipstick to her face. Expertly lining her lips and passionately hitting her cheeks with shades of highlighter, the sweet girl admires her final look in the mirror and declares herself "bootiful". Mum Jade Milner, 21, said: "My mum is very passionate about make up and does her own tutorials, so Priya often likes to pretend to do her own make up, especially when she is with Grandma. "If I ever forget to put my make up away, she will jump at the chance to get a hold of it and walk around covered in lipstick and foundation! "I'm not really a girly person so she definitely gets it from my mum. "We were in my mum's make up room at her home as she was showing me she'd just decorated. "Her light and camera were already set up and Priya climbed in the chair and asked if she could do her make up for the camera. "We were watching her the whole time and helped her by giving her different things she needed. "Priya loved doing it and she loves watching it back! "She asked to do another straight after so I imagine she would love to do more when she can see her Mema again." The clip was filmed on March 25 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Two year old girl teaches her viewers how to do their make up Watch the sweet moment a little girl arms herself with her grandma's makeup and films an adorable tutorial teaching others how to apply the products to their face. Priya Milner may only be two years old but is already a little superstar after she started modelling when she was just six months old. Sweet Priya is following in the footsteps of her grandma - affectionately known as 'Mema' - Louise Milner, 41. Louise owns the beauty side of Vault Salon and often films make up tutorials for her business LM Brows & Beauty - watched by her little granddaughter. Inspired by her Mema's videos, Priya from Edwinstowe, Mansfield, took it upon herself to film her own tutorial video and the result is simply adorable. Naming each product before she uses it, Priya demonstrates how she generously applies foundation, highlighter, blusher, bronzer and lipstick to her face. Expertly lining her lips and passionately hitting her cheeks with shades of highlighter, the sweet girl admires her final look in the mirror and declares herself "bootiful". Mum Jade Milner, 21, said: "My mum is very passionate about make up and does her own tutorials, so Priya often likes to pretend to do her own make up, especially when she is with Grandma. "If I ever forget to put my make up away, she will jump at the chance to get a hold of it and walk around covered in lipstick and foundation! "I'm not really a girly person so she definitely gets it from my mum. "We were in my mum's make up room at her home as she was showing me she'd just decorated. "Her light and camera were already set up and Priya climbed in the chair and asked if she could do her make up for the camera. "We were watching her the whole time and helped her by giving her different things she needed. "Priya loved doing it and she loves watching it back! "She asked to do another straight after so I imagine she would love to do more when she can see her Mema again." The clip was filmed on March 25 2020.





You Might Like

Tweets about this