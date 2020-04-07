Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

According to John Hopkins University, the United States coronavirus death toll hit 10,335 as of Monday afternoon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DianeScales5

Diane Scales RT @AmericaNewsroom: TUESDAY: The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,300 as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved to intensive c… 35 seconds ago

Hulkums

Rahul Kumar RT @htTweets: #Covid19Pandemic | Global #coronavirus death toll surpasses 75,000: Report https://t.co/uaxQBMlZBT https://t.co/bDGOmTo2Em 5 minutes ago

AmericaNewsroom

America's Newsroom TUESDAY: The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,300 as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved to intensiv… https://t.co/1TxWolCOju 14 minutes ago

ustooenough

#USTOOEnough/Sexism & Domestic Abuse RT @IslandGirlPRV: STAY HOME. It might not kill you but think about your loved ones. Coronavirus Death Toll In U.S. Surpasses 10,000 Mor… 14 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CoronavirusOutbreak | Global #coronavirus death toll surpasses 75,000: Report https://t.co/uaxQBMlZBT https://t.co/rZyITBvvh8 22 minutes ago

christyburrows4

christy burrows RT @clutton_mason: Italy extends it's nationwide lockdown after the country's COVID-19 death toll surpasses China's. #unisanews2020 25 minutes ago

ADFIAssociatio1

A.D.F.I-Association in Defense of Freedom in Iran RT @IranNW: MP says #Iran hiding #COVID19 deaths as death toll surpasses 19,500 - “One of the problems that we have faced from the beginnin… 32 minutes ago

srennoc

Jack Conners As death toll surpasses 1,000, Gov. Murphy recognizes NJ officials who died from COVID-19 https://t.co/ONKab9pQRN via @KYWNewsradio 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.