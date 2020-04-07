Global  

Guy Distracts Brother Taking Online Class by Parading Behind Him in Different Costumes

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Guy Distracts Brother Taking Online Class by Parading Behind Him in Different Costumes

Guy Distracts Brother Taking Online Class by Parading Behind Him in Different Costumes

This kid was sitting in front of his computer, taking an online class as schools were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He was trying to concentrate on his class but was distracted by his brother, who had plans to mess with his teacher.

He was parading in the background in different costumes, making enough noise for his brother to crane his neck back and look at him each time.

