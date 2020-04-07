'He'll be absolutely gutted to be on his back,' says Boris Johnson's former advisor Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 04:09s - Published now 'He'll be absolutely gutted to be on his back,' says Boris Johnson's former advisor 'He'll be absolutely gutted to be on his back,' says Boris Johnson's former advisor 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this