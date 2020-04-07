EASTER BUNNY SOCIAL DISTANCE Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago EASTER BUNNY 0

The easter bunny is an essential worker during this coronavirus pandemic... and your children have the chance to see him friday in new albany... vintage rose boutique in downtown new albany posted on facebook that the easter bunny himself will be in the window practicing social distancing and waving to you and your kids from 2-4 this friday afternoon... you're invited to drive by and take a picture outside or just wave through your car window...





Tweets about this Paul Quinn @SimonHarrisTD confirms the Easter bunny has been deemed an essential worker and can visit this weekend But the bu… https://t.co/aIegRymAJO 3 hours ago Dr Jessica Lutkin The Easter Bunny asked me to leave the eggs out for him on Saturday night ready for him to carefully lay out a hunt… https://t.co/omX07rEwIX 5 hours ago Ashley Hanley Even the Easter Bunny knows how to social distance! https://t.co/tl9PTNyvlb 16 hours ago Kitta The Easter Bunny hippity hopped and showed up early! Thank you so much @athinahilman27 and Ryan for this COVID-19 E… https://t.co/Eh3W7trT7V 21 hours ago Prospanica_Cleveland RT @clevelanddotcom: Here comes Peter Cottontail! The Easter Bunny made his rounds on Saturday in Rocky River, delighting families from a s… 1 day ago Angela Parziale Social distance isn’t stopping us from seeing the Easter bunny! #6feetsocialdistance #happyeaster2020 https://t.co/BWCfpyvni3 1 day ago Revolution Air LLC Our technicians will hop on over to your home or commercial space faster than the Easter Bunny. Our commitment to s… https://t.co/sZEMDYqPDm 2 days ago Justin Johnson @pulte Good all things considered, making an Easter Bunny door for our tree in the front yard. Our small town is ha… https://t.co/b3TnjZYov8 2 days ago