EASTER BUNNY SOCIAL DISTANCE

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
The easter bunny is an essential worker during this coronavirus pandemic... and your children have the chance to see him friday in new albany... vintage rose boutique in downtown new albany posted on facebook that the easter bunny himself will be in the window practicing social distancing and waving to you and your kids from 2-4 this friday afternoon... you're invited to drive by and take a picture outside or just wave through your car window... ((((( end of show at 06:59:52




