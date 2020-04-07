Blood drive at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from 10 am to 3 pm

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published
The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from 10 a.m.

To 3 p.m.

The organization says it is in need of blood donations amid the pandemic.

If you can't make it today there will be anther one on Saturday.

You can make an appointment ahead of time on the Red Cross website RedCross.org.

