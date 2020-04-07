John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President Rep.

Lewis endorsed the former Vice President during a call with reporters on Monday.

Rep.

John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Rep.

John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Lewis, who is imploring Americans to "vote like we never ever, ever voted before," thinks Biden should choose a woman as his running mate.

Rep.

John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Rep.

John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Last month, Biden promised to choose a female running mate if he becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.