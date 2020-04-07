Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano over Joe Biden stance

Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano over Joe Biden stance

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano over Joe Biden stance

Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano over Joe Biden stance

Rose McGowan has labelled Alyssa Milano a "fraud" for continuing to back U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden after s*xual assault allegations were made against him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @NeonNettle: Rose McGowan Slams 'Corrupt' Alyssa Milano for Backing Joe Biden: 'You Are a Fraud' READ MORE: https://t.co/KtqoRRrabJ 2 days ago

AddictedTaU

AddictedTaU RT @sonechkousa: Rose McGowan Slams 'Corrupt' Alyssa Milano for Backing Joe Biden: 'You Are a Fraud' - https://t.co/RuVTX0qqXF ✅ Via - @Neo… 2 days ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz #ICYMI Rose McGowan labelled Alyssa Milano a “fraud” after she explained why she hasn’t spoken out about her suppor… https://t.co/RSqnGYTur5 3 days ago

AlxHamiltn

L. Napoleon Cooper -- Allowed enough time to implode some people just do - come to think that they are the story. -- https://t.co/Kgt5UZ9xhm 3 days ago

Rmitchell424

RMitchell RT @PrinceEdonRocky: Rose McGowan Slams 'Corrupt' Alyssa Milano for Backing Joe Biden: 'You Are a Fraud'- https://t.co/8Depl623Qm Via - @Ne… 3 days ago

NeonNettle

Neon Nettle RT @ljcb12: Rose McGowan Slams 'Corrupt' Alyssa Milano for Backing Joe Biden: 'You Are a Fraud' - https://t.co/RnDEu753Im ✅ Via - @NeonNett… 3 days ago

mbalter

M. Balter teaches/does journalism, remotely. Rose McGowan slams 'fraud' Alyssa Milano after she explains Joe #Biden silence. #MeToo https://t.co/tNCkZq73mY 3 days ago

AddictedTaU

AddictedTaU RT @NeonNettle: 🔴 Rose McGowan Slams 'Corrupt' Alyssa Milano for Backing Joe Biden: 'You Are a Fraud' | Neon Nettle - https://t.co/moxDk2m7… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.