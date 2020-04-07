Global  

MLB Responds To Reports Of Potential May Return

The coronavirus pandemic has left sports fans desperate for some good news about the potential return of any sports action.

It appeared that Orioles and MLB fans at large got just that this morning with ESPN's report that Major League Baseball was eyeing a May return with all teams playing in Arizona as an option.

Katie Johnston reports.

