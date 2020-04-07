Global  

Prime Minister is 'a fighter'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:44s - Published
Leaders around the world have been praying for Boris Johnson's swift recovery from COVID-19 as he remains in intensive care.

Tweets about this

clarefarrell

Clár - stay at home, save lives RT @missdaisyfdoo: Dominic Raab: "One thing we know about our Prime Minister is that he's a fighter." Stop making the act of whether someo… 9 seconds ago

AngelaKitchener

Angela Kitchener RT @AmandeepBhogal: Come on! Tonight 8 o’clock We #ClapForBoris 👏👏👏 Our Prime Minister - a natural born fighter, a winner and a lion of a l… 14 seconds ago

101jasper

maggie anderson RT @lindseyhilsum: Sensitive piece by ⁦@MarinaHyde⁩. The problem with all this talk about the Prime Minister being a “fighter” is that it i… 19 seconds ago

StuartHarrower

Stuart Harrower RT @GuidoFawkes: Raab: "If there's one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he's a fighter." https://t.co/qEqT2T5SmH 38 seconds ago

DrSpock_Brexit

Dr.Spock Brexiteer RT @DanielG453: I have never been so upset regarding politics than I am tonight, my Leader and Prime Minister is fighting for his life. I c… 1 minute ago

AncientKeeper

Simon @DominicRaab You're quoted as saying "I'm confident he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know about th… https://t.co/HFbZ9iy7VT 1 minute ago

AliceMairo

ALYCE in wonderland RT @SkyNews: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he is confident the prime minister will pull through as "he's a fighter". Get the latest… 1 minute ago

