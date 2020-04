Henderson City Council discusses coronavirus response Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:47s - Published now Henderson City Council discusses coronavirus response Henderson City Council discussed the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. Sean DeLancey reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Henderson City Council discusses coronavirus response CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - HAS JUSTBRIEFED CITY COUNCIL ON THEIREFFORTS TO KEEP WORKERS ON THEFRONT LINE SAFE.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT CITY HALLWITH MORE DETAILS.SEAN?NO ONE IS ALLOWED INSIDE -FIRST SOCIAL DISTANCE MEETING.UNANIMOUS VOTE FORMALIZES ANEMERGENCY DECLARATION THE CITYCALLED IN MID-MARCH - ALLOWINGCITY OFFICIALS TO MOVE QUICKLYIN RESPONDING TO THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.DOESN'T MEAN THAT THEY HAVENTDONE ANYTHING UP TO THISPOINT...EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTEROPENED ON MARCH 15TH.RYAN TURNER - THE MAN LEADINGTHE EFFORT WITH THE EMERGENCYOPERATIONS CENTER - SAYS FROMTHAT POINT THEY HAVE WORKED TOGET PROTECTIVE GEAR FOR NURSES- WORKED WITH CASINOS TO GETFOOD FOR WORKED WITH CASINOS TOGET FOOD FOR PEOPLE IN NEEDGOTTEN AND DELIVEREDEDUCATIONAL SUPPLIES TOSTUDENTS OUT OF SCHOOL.AND SECURED HOME DAYCARE FOR ALOT OF KIDS WHO NEED IT.TURNER IS STILL TALKING RIGHTNOW - BREAKING DOWN THENUMBERS.WE'LL BREAK IT ALL DOWN - ANDTELL YOU WHAT THEY STILL HAVEPLANNED COMING UP AT 3.FOR NOW - SEAN DELANCEY 13ACTION NEWS.NEVADA IS GETTING MOREVENTILATORS AND THEY ARE COMINGFROM





