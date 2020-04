23abc news at 6 a.m. - April 9th, 2020

THE UNANIMOUS DECISION AND THENEW MEASURES THAT WILL BE PUTIN PLACE FOR THOSE AFFECTED BYTHE PANDEMIC.AND... WE SPOKE WITHPROFESSIONALS ABOUT WHAT YOUSHOULD KEEP IN MIND IF YOU WANTTO CLEAN YOUR RESIDENCECORRECTLY DURING THE VIRUSOUTBREAK.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS ATFIVE A-M..

(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFIC
INCIDENTS TO REPORT THIS
MORNING.)
NEW DEVELOPMENTS -- THE
BAKERSFIELD CITY COUNCIL
UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AN ECONOMIC
RELIEF PLAN MEANT TO
ASSIST THOSE AFFECTED BY THE
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.
AS PART OF THE ECONOMIC RELIEF
PLAN, THE FOLLOWING
MEASURES WILL BE PUT IN PLACE:
SUSPENDING ALL DELINQUENT FEES
AND RELATED INTEREST FOR
CITY CHARGES FOR SERVICE AND
UTILITIES -- BOTH COMMERCIAL AND
RESIDENTIAL -- EFFECTIVE
IMMEDIATELY, THROUGH JUNE
30TH.
DEFERRING OF PAYMENT OF
TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAX
AND WAIVER OF LATE PENALTY FEES.
AUTOMATICALLY AND UNIFORMLY
ENACTING THE EXTENSION OF THE
PAYMENT DEADLINE FOR BUSINESS
LICENSE PERMITS
TO AUGUST FIRST.
AND FINALLY -- FORMALLY DELAY
THE UPDATE OF THE CITY'S
MASTER FEE SCHEDULE BY ONE
CALENDAR YEAR FROM MAY 6TH,
2020 TO MAY 2021.
FOR MORE INFORMATION -- ON THE
COUNCIL'S VOTE -- HEAD TO
OUR WEBSITE TURN-TO-23-DOT COM.
AND THE CITY COUNCIL ALSO
APPROVED AN EXTENSION ON THEIR
SERVICES FOR BIOHAZARD CLEANUP.
IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR --
CITY COUNCIL UNANIMOUSLY
VOTED TO PURSUE PRIVATE CLEANING
SERVICES IN DOWNTOWN
BAKERSFIELD -- WHICH WERE
HEAVILY IMPACTED BY
HOMELESSNESS.
IT WAS IN RESPONSE TO COMPLAINTS
OF HUMAN WASTE IN
THE AREA.
AND YESTERDAY -- THE COUNCIL
DECIDED TO EXTEND THE
SERVICES FOR ANOTHER 3- MONTH
PERIOD.
DUE TO COUNTY BUILDINGS BEING
CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC THROUGH
MAY FIRST -- THE PROPERTY TAX
DEADLINE --
WHICH WAS SLATED FOR
TOMORROW -- HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO
MAY 4TH.
COUNTY OFFICIALS SAYING -- FOR
YOUR OWN HEALTH AND
SAFETY, THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO
STAND IN LONG LINES IN CLOSE
PROXIMITY TO OTHERS.
IN FACT, THERE MAY STILL BE A
STATEWIDE ORDER AGAINST
GATHERINGS THAT WOULD PROHIBIT
IN PERSON PAYMENTS.
THEY ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO PAY
ONLINE, BY PHONE
OR BY MAIL.
FOR MORE DETAILS -- HEAD TO OUR
WEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOT
COM.
THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS
MAKING MANY OF
MORE AWARE OF HOW OFTEN WE
SHOULD BE WASHING OUR
HANDS AND CLEANING THE ITEMS
AROUND US.
23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO SPOKE
WITH A PROFESSIONAL
CLEANING COMPANY ON THE BEST
TIPS IF YOU'RE LOOKING
TO DISINFECT YOUR SURROUNDINGS.
DANIELA?
GOOD MORNING,
AS WE ALL SHELTER AT HOME IT IS
OBVIOUS MANY OF US WILL
BE CLEANING THE SPACE WE LIVE IN
BUT THERE ARE A COUPLE THINGS
TO KNOW IF DEEP CLEANING YOUR
HOME IS SOMETHING YOU
HAVEN'T DONE BEFORE ON YOUR OWN.
AS WE BECOME MORE AWARE OF THE
GERMS AROUND US, WE
FIND OURSELVES DOING A LOT OF
THIS..
SINCE MANY OF US HAVE BEEN
FOCUSED ON WIPING THOSE
GERMS FROM OUR LIVES, WHY NOT
START AT HOME?

23ABC SPOKE TOTHE EXPERTS FOR ADVICE.."WE ARE WHAT YOU CONSIDER APROFESSIONAL CLEANING SERVICEAND WE FOCUS ON CLEANINGRESIDENCIAL HOMES AND COMMERCIALSERVICES"ACCORDING TO MAIDPRO, THE BESTDISINFECTANTSFOR COVID-19 ARE ALCOHOL,BLEACH, AND HYDROGENPEROXIDE."YOURE GOING TO WANT TO DO SOMETYPE OF DILUTION WITH WATER THATIS VERY POTENT"DURING THIS TIME, MANY OF US AREPUTTING OUR HEALTH FIRSTMAKING SURE WE'RE DOING ANYTHING POSSIBLE TO PROTECTOURSELVES FROM EXPOSURE TO THEVIRUS.

THEREFORE, ITS A
GOOD TIME TO WIPE BUT ALSO
SANITIZE AND DISINFECT..
"LETS JUST SAY PLEDGE IF YOU'RE
USING PLEDGE ON YOUR WOOD 97% ON
AVERAGE DIRT OR GRIME IS BEING
REMOVED SANITIZING BRINGS IT TO
98% AND DISINFECTING BRINGS IT
TO 99.99% IT SEEMS
LIKE A SMALL DIFFERENCE BUT IT
IS A BIG DIFFERENCE" .
WHILE CLEANING, IT'S IMPORTANT
TO KEEP CROSS-CONTAMINATION
BETWEEN ROOMS IN MIND BY
SWAPPING WASH RAGS AND GLOVES
THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS.
"COLOR CODING TOWELS IS
SOMETHING WE DO TO KNOW WHERE
WE'VE BEEN SO WE DON'T
CONTAMINATE WE USE
WHITE TOWELS IN THE BATHROOM AND
DARK TOWELS IN THE KITCHEN"
THESE RAGS SHOULD ALSO BE THROWN
IN A HAMPER FOR
WASH IMMEDIATELY AFTER USE TO
AVOID SPREADING THE GERMS ON IT.
AT LASTLY, THOSE HARD TO
REMEMBER PLACES..
"ITEMS THAT GET OVERLOOKED ARE
DOORKNOBS I DONT THINK ABOUT THE
GARAGE DOOR ENTRANCE BUT THOSE
ARE AREAS THAT SHOULD BE CLEANED
MORE THAN MOST AREAS"
DON'T FORGET ABOUT THESE..
"YOUR CABINET HANDLES, LIGHT
SWITCHES, THOSE ARE THINGS OUR
HANDS ARE CONSTANTLY TOUCHING
AND WE
NEED TO CLEAN THOSE MORE THAN
ANY OTHER AREA"
THOSE ARE JUST A COUPLE THINGS
TO KEEP IN MIND IF YOU PLAN ON
CLEANING YOUR HOME DURING THIS
SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER.
COLOR CODED TOWELS AND
REMEMBERED TO WIPE, SANITIZE,
AND DISINFECT WILL GO A LONG WAY
IN REDUCING GERMS.
THE SIKH RIDERS OF AMERICA ARE
TEAMING UP WITH RIVER LAKES
COMMUNITY CHURCH TO ASSIST
BAKERSFIELD'S FIRST RESPONDERS.
THE GROUP WILL BE MAKING FULL
FACE SHIELDS TO BE USED BY OUR
FRONT LINE DOCTORS, NURSES,
FIREFIGHTERS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT
PERSONNEL.
ACCORDING TO THE SIKH RIDERS--
THEY WILL BE MAKING THE
SHIELDS TODAY -- WHILE STILL
ADHERING TO SOCIAL
DISTANCING PROTOCOLS AT THE SIKH
TEMPLE -- FROM 10 AM
UNTIL 4 P.M.
THE ORGANIZATION SAYS "THERE IS
NOTHING MORE
POWERFUL THAN A COMMUNITY -- WHEN
IT COMES TOGETHER TO
HELP ONE ANOTHER IN TIMES OF
NEED."
AND THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND
HUMAN SERVICES
HAS AWARDED 5-POINT-8 MILLION
DOLLARS TO KERN COUNTY HEALTH
CLINICS ON THE FRONTLINES OF THE
PANDEMIC RESPONSE.
$3.3 MILLION HAS BEEN DIRECTED
TO CLINICA SIERRA VISTA -- AS
PART
OF THE CORONAVIRUS AID RELIEF
AND ECONOMIC
SECURITY ACT SIGNED BY PRESIDENT
TRUMP LAST MONTH.
THE FUNDING IS AIMED TO ASSIST
HEALTH CENTERS PREVENT..
DIAGNOSE AND TREAT COVID-19 --
AND MAINTAIN CAPACITY AND
STAFFING LEVELS TO ADDRESS THE
EMERGENCY IN KERN COUNTY..